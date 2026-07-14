Thriller Tuesday: 5 pulse-pounding series on OTT to binge-watch this week

Prattusa
This mind-bending psychological thriller follows employees who undergo a surgical procedure to surgically divide their work memories from their personal lives. As they uncover the dark, mysterious truth about their employer, the blurring lines between their two identities create a high-stakes, deeply unsettling mystery that demands your full attention.
In this slick, international espionage thriller, a night manager at a luxury hotel is recruited by an intelligence officer to infiltrate an arms dealer’s inner circle. It is a masterclass in tension, betrayal, and high-stakes maneuvering, featuring stunning locations and a relentless game of cat and mouse that keeps viewers guessing.
This anthology series explores the twisted, dark side of modern technology and the unintended consequences of our digital obsession. Each self-contained episode offers a distinct, terrifying glimpse into a near-future reality where human nature collides with innovation, resulting in psychological horror stories that are as thought-provoking as they are deeply disturbing.
Part survival epic, part psychological drama, this series tracks a talented high school soccer team that survives a plane crash deep in the wilderness. Years later, the survivors grapple with the dark, unspeakable secrets of what they did to stay alive, creating a haunting narrative that balances past trauma with present-day suspense.
A disillusioned artist gets sucked into the dangerous world of high-stakes counterfeiting, finding himself pitted against a brilliant, relentless task force officer. This fast-paced Indian crime thriller is packed with gritty action, clever heists, and complex character dynamics, making it an incredibly engaging watch for fans of cat-and-mouse police procedurals.