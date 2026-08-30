Snap Spots: Try these retro photo booths across Bengaluru

Srushti Kulkarni
MG Road Metro Station
Located inside the MG Road metro concourse on the 1st floor (towards the Church Street exit) is a self-operated booth offering instant printouts with vintage frames and classic B&W/color grid strips.
Phoenix Mall of Asia (Hebbal)
Studio style setup with playful props offering wide photo frames, high-angle camera angles, cute headbands and custom digital border overlays.
Koramangala
Y2K-themed border templates, customisable stickers and fast dual-strip printouts spot standalone pop-up photo booths integrated into lifestyle retail hubs, local thrift stores and concept spaces around 5th Block.
Lulu Mall
Longing for vibrant high-contrast color strips? Located within the entertainment deck you can getinstant digital QR downloads directly to your phone now!
Indiranagar
Keep an eye out inside concept stores, sneaker boutiques and specialty cafes along 12th Main and 100 Feet Road for grainy film-effect 4-cut strips, custom brand-collab stickers and retro borders.