This art exhibition in New Delhi invites viewers to engage with deeper dimensions of human experience

Subhadrika Sen
Curated by Ranbir Rathi and presented by Nero Art Hub, it displays the artworks of 15 emerging artists.
The display borders on themes like emotional resilience, personal transformation and more through textures, abstracts and vibrant visuals.
Participating contemporary artists include Bandeep Singh, Sophie Muret, Cheena Madan, Ratna Saha, Hemraj and more.
Happening at Bikaner House, this exhibition is a collection of paintings and photographs.
Head over to Awakening the Inner Light group exhibition from July 18-21 in New Delhi.