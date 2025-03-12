In Pics: My Melbourne had a star–studded special screening in Mumbai ahead of its theatrical release on March 14

Subhadrika Sen
Kabir Khan, Imtiaz Ali, Onir, and Rima Das’ anthology My Melbourne had a special screening recently.
All four directors were present at the screening.
The anthology blends Indian and Australian voices and explores narratives of migration, identity, belonging and resilience. .
Director Shoojit Sircar and Mitu bhowmick Lange, director, Indian Film Festival of Melbourne were in attendance.
Familiar faces from the industry including Malaika Arora, Ahana Kumra, Amit Sadh, Nimrat Kaur Ahluwalia, Karan Tacker were also present.
Rasika Dugal was spotted at the red carpet.
Kartik Aaryan commented after watching the film, "My Melbourne is that kind of a movie that you'll fall in love with once you watch it."