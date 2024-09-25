Sporty elegance, urban grit at Paris Fashion Week 2024

Team Indulge
Maria Grazia Chiuri’s Dior collection took a sporty turn, blending athletic prowess with an urban menace
Chiuri’s intent was clear from the start: a nod to the power and autonomy of the female form
There was a clear reference to Christian Dior’s iconic Amazone dress from the early 1950s
A dynamic tension between freedom of movement and structured control - which often explores the balance between comfort and couture
Metallic accents, from shimmering embroidery to butterfly motifs, adding a touch of delicacy to the sharpness of the designs
The Paris show’s stripped-down designs evoked a ’60s sci-fi aesthetic, reminiscent of Star Trek, but with an edge—daring, asymmetrical shapes paired with knee-high boots that flirted with danger
Dualities were evident in the collection’s black-and-white palette, a nod to the iconic Miss Dior logo, stretched to graphic extremes