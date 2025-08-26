Avneet Kaur’s 5 Gen-Z style moments you should bookmark

Suchismita Maity

Co-ord Chic

Matching sets, matching vibes! Her pastel co-ord looks are the definition of Gen-Z minimal chic which are easy, put-together, and Insta-worthy.

Denim on Denim

Double denim, double fun! Gen-Z loves a denim moment, and Avneet makes it fresh with crop tops and statement jackets.

Athleisure Goals

From gym to glam! Avneet rocks sporty fits like bike shorts, sweatshirts, and chunky sneakers which are perfect for the Gen-Z off-duty aesthetic.

Y2K Sparkle

Glitter, butterfly clips and mini bags! She channels the early-2000s Y2K comeback like a pro in a playful, bold, and super Gen-Z.

Bold Prints & Cut-Outs

Dare to stand out! From animal prints to edgy cut-out dresses, Avneet shows how Gen-Z embraces bold fashion with confidence.

