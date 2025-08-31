5 Y2K belts making a major comeback in 2025

Suchismita Maity

The Rhinestone Belt

Just the belt Paris Hilton used to rock in 2003. These blinged-out belts are shining over low-rise jeans, satin skirts, and even sarees in 2025.

X

Chain Belts

Chunky or dainty, metallic chain belts are everywhere from Dua Lipa’s red carpets to your Pinterest moodboard. You can style it by dangling the belt asymmetrically for extra attitude.

X

Double Studded and Grommet Belts

Remember Avril Lavigne's pop-punk phase? These belts are bringing the edge back. You can pair it up with cargos, pleated skirts, or leather jackets.

X

Corset Belts

Cinch your waist and slay all day. Wide, waist-defining belts that turn even oversized tees into runway looks.

X

Logo Belts

Y2K’s obsession with obvious luxury is trending again like giant Ds, Cs, or Gs. Perfect with minimal fits for a pop of designer drama.

X