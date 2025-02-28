The ultimate guide to building a timeless capsule wardrobe

Rupam Jain
Oh! So cool!
Timeless, on-trend, and effortlessly cool, this Superdry Osaka 6 Narrative tee is the ultimate go-to whether you’re going for a laid-back weekend look or a more dressed-up casual vibe.
Whatever, whenever
Formal dinner, fun date, or girls. day out? Whatever, whenever, and wherever this Truffle India Sage Dress has got you covered! Dress it up with heels and jewellery for a fancy evening look. Or, with sandals and a denim jacket for chic look.
Mix and match
Beyond Tara Bubblegum shorts co-ord set is perfect for every season, adding a lively flair to every fit. Mix and match this co-ord set with oversized T-shirts to lounge, denim pants/ skirts for a date night, or a simple bodysuit for a fun beach day!
Uber chic!
Wear this Mango Sleeveless fitted bodysuit solo for a chic, effortless look, or use it as a tucked-in base under cozy sweaters and cardigans or tailored blazers, flowy dresses, and crisp shirts.
Super comfy
These wide-leg jeans are here to stay! This classic fade wash style is both nostalgic and modern, enhancing its adaptable appeal. Designed for comfort and versatility, Off Duty’s Light Blue wide-leg jeans goes well with pair with every footwear out there.