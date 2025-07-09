5 royal tiaras with tumultuous histories

4. The Iranian Sunburst tiara

Crafted by Harry Winston and worn by Empress Farah Pahlavi, the Sunburst Tiara (also known as the Noor-ol-Ain Tiara) dazzled with a 60-carat pink diamond at its center. But following the 1979 Iranian Revolution, the monarchy was overthrown and many crown jewels, including this one, were seized and locked away in Tehran’s Central Bank, never to be seen worn again. Once a beacon of Iran’s royal image, it’s now an artifact of a fallen empire.