5 types of Ikkat every textile lover should know about

Team Indulge
Ikkat, a resist dyeing technique known for its intricate patterns, is celebrated across India with regional variations that lend each type a distinct character.
Pochampally Ikkat from Telangana is one of the most recognizable forms. Known for its geometric patterns and vibrant hues, it is traditionally woven in cotton and silk. The precision in design is achieved through a meticulous tying and dyeing process done on both warp and weft
Patola Ikkat from Gujarat is a highly complex double ikkat, where both warp and weft threads are resist-dyed. Traditionally woven by the Salvi community, Patola sarees are considered heirlooms, known for motifs like parrots, elephants, and florals with deep symbolic meanings.
Sambalpuri Ikkat from Odisha combines ikkat with traditional motifs like shankha (conch), chakra (wheel), and phula (flower). It is typically single ikkat, with designs dyed onto the weft threads.
Telia Rumal, also from Telangana, is a lesser-known ikkat style involving oil treatment of yarns before dyeing, which gives it a distinctive texture and depth of colour.
Rajkot Ikkat, unlike Patola, uses single ikkat technique where only the warp is dyed. The designs are simpler but elegant, and the fabric is lighter, making it suitable for everyday wear.