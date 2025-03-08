Did you know? India’s first supermodel was an international model during a time when that was extremely rare for an Indian woman?

Atreyee Poddar
Shyamoli Varma is recognised as India's first supermodel. She paved the way for future generations of Indian models, achieving international recognition and setting new standards for the Indian fashion industry.
Shyamoli Varma achieved international success, modeling for renowned designers and appearing in prestigious fashion magazines.
She broke barriers for Indian models on the global stage, opening doors for future generations.
She became an iconic figure in the Indian fashion industry, setting a new standard for modelling and style.
Known for her elegant and sophisticated style, she brought a unique grace to her modelling work.
While known for her modelling, she has maintained a private life, and has been able to keep a level of mystery about her life post modelling.