EXCLUSIVE: Shilpa Shetty spills her secret to a toned waistline

Sharmistha Ghosal
Indulge caught up with Shilpa Shetty, the showstopper for designer Mohammad Mazhar's show at the ongoing LFWxFDCI, as she shares her favourite fashion eras, wardrobe essentials and more!
Which fashion era do you love the most?
I like to be in the moment and enjoy the fashion that I'm experiencing. Like change which is constant, even fashion is constant.
What are your top five wardrobe essentials?
A comfortable pair of track pants, a white t-shirt, a black vest, loose jeans and a white shirt.
What's the secret to your toned waistline- diet, exercise, or both?
Both. Always both.