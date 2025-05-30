Flashback Fashion: The Y2K IT bags taking over 2025

Suchismita Maity
Fendi Baguette
A classic, iconic bag that was a staple of the Y2K era, and is now experiencing a renewed interest.
Prada Re-Edition
Prada's Re-Edition capsule collection, which features vintage-inspired bags, has gained popularity as a way to embrace the Y2K aesthetic.
Dior Saddle
Another iconic bag from the Y2K era, the Dior Saddle bag is making a comeback with updated versions and reinterpretations.
Louis Vuitton Pochette
A versatile and stylish bag, the Louis Vuitton Pochette is another popular choice among those embracing the Y2K trend.
Balenciaga Le City
This bag, known for its large size and distinctive design, was a popular it bag in the Y2K era and is currently making a comeback.
Saint Laurent Gaby Vanity Bag
This bag, with its vintage-inspired design, is another popular choice for Y2K enthusiasts.