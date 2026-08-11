4 ways to make your sneakers last longer

Apurva P
Rotate your shoes regularly
Avoid wearing the same pair of sneakers every day and rotate between different options to let them breathe and recover.
Keep it moisture-free
Store them in a cool/dark place with shoe trees/tissue paper rather than stacking them. Avoid direct sunlight or heat by using silica gels, which prevents bacterial growth and fabric breakdown.
Gentle care is key
Protect your sneakers by hand-washing them with a damp cloth, soft toothbrush, and specialised cleaner or mild soap instead of harsh detergents.
Dust it often
Regularly dusting, polishing, and cleaning your shoes prevents discoloration and premature aging while keeping them looking fresh.