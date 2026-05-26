How to dress to stay cool and stylish during sweaty summer days

ANOUSHKA NAG
Stay as far away from synthetic clothing as possible. It is best to stick to linen and light cotton clothing that allows heat to escape and moisture to dry quickly.
Stack the skinny jeans at the back of your wardrobe and switch them for loose linen pants, trousers or breezy A-line skirts. Style them with breezy tank tops and a cute hand stack
Ditch the blacks and darker shades; go for the pastel shades, the whites, and creams. These colours reflect sunlight and keep you cool.
Athleisure is built to absorb moisture in summers. Choose athleisure as a regular wear for grocery runs and coffee dates. Pair it with blazers for a more business casual look.
Elevate your summer outfits with a wide-brimmed hat, polarised sunglasses, lightweight scarves and cute floral scrunchies. These accessories help you stay cool and chic even in summers.