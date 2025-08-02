5 reasons ginseng deserves a spot in your skincare

Suchismita Maity

Boosts collagen production
Ginseng stimulates collagen, keeping your skin firm, plump, and youthful. So, bye-bye sagging and hello snatched skin.

Pexels

Fights signs of aging
Ginseng is packed with antioxidants and battles fine lines and dullness. It’s basically a time machine in a tube.

Pexels

Hydrates and brightens
Ginseng helps retain moisture and gives your skin a natural glow. You will achieve dewy and not greasy skin, just the exact healthy lit-from-within vibe.

Pexels

Protects against environmental stress
Pollution? UV rays? Ginseng's got you covered with barrier-boosting power.
It’s like SPF’s herbal BFF.

Pexels

Calms and repairs skin
Got redness or irritation? Ginseng soothes and helps skin heal faster. It's perfect for sensitive skin babes or post-breakout recovery.

Pexels
Click here