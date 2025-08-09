How to achieve the all-season minimalist makeup look

Suchismita Maity
Prep your canvas
Start with a clean, moisturized face. Use a lightweight, hydrating primer to ensure smooth application.
Even out your skin
Opt for a BB cream, tinted moisturizer, or light foundation. Apply only where needed to let your skin breathe.
Conceal strategically
Dab concealer on under-eye circles, redness, or blemishes. Blend it gently for a seamless finish.
Naturally defined brows
Use a brow pencil or powder to fill in sparse areas. And brush them out for a soft, feathered look.
Soft eyes, big impact
Apply a neutral eyeshadow close to your skin tone. Waterproof mascara for all-weather wear.
A healthy flush
Use a cream blush on the apples of your cheeks. Add a subtle cream highlighter for a natural glow.
Lips that last
Swipe on a tinted lip balm or satin-finish lipstick. Choose shades like nude, soft pink, or peach for versatility.
Lock it in
Light spritz of setting spray to make it weather-proof. Works in heat, rain, or cold!