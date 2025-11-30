5 things your MUA isn’t telling you about coloured lenses

DEBOLINA ROY
Many MUAs suggest the latest "on-trend" coloured lenses; however, coloured lenses are not created equally. Even if the coloured lenses are beautiful, they may not be the best shade to complement your eye colour and/or skin tone. The wrong colour will make your eyes look unnatural or might not work with your other mmake-upproducts.
A beautiful pair of coloured lenses may look great in pictures, but if they are uncomfortable for you, they are not worth it! Some coloured lenses can be very dry, stiff, and/or poorly fitted, which can lead to irritation/redness of your eyes and discomfort. Always put comfort above photo opportunity when purchasing coloured lenses!
Different brands make different kinds of colored contacts, which means there is a difference in quality between the higher-end and lower-end colored contacts. The lower-priced or unbranded contacts run the risk of scratching your corneas, allowing for less oxygen flow to your eyes, or creating an environment where bacteria can thrive.
No matter how gorgeous the colored lenses are, if they aren't cleaned correctly and/or stored correctly, they can still cause an eye infection. Always adhere to the care instructions provided with the lenses and never use your disposable colored lenses more than once.
Coloured lenses provide a cosmetic enhancement to your currently prescribed corrective lenses; however, the coloured lenses still rest on your eyes and may impact your eyesight. Failure to have your correct prescription can create blurred vision, headaches, and long-term strain on your eyes.