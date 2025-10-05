4 surprising things glycolic acid can do for your skin and hair

Suchismita Maity
Boosts skin glow instantly
Glycolic acid gently exfoliates dead skin cells, revealing smoother and more radiant skin. It helps refine texture, fade dark spots, and even out tone. It's basically your shortcut to that “lit-from-within” glow.
Unclogs stubborn pores
Say goodbye to blackheads and dullness! Glycolic acid penetrates deep into pores, dissolving oil buildup and preventing future breakouts. It’s like a mini deep-cleaning session for your face.
Improves scalp health
Not just for your face but glycolic acid can work wonders on your scalp too! It exfoliates product buildup, reduces dandruff, and promotes better hair growth by keeping the scalp clean and balanced.
Smoothens frizzy hair
When used in small concentrations in hair products, glycolic acid helps lock in moisture and reduce frizz. It strengthens strands, leaving your hair softer, shinier, and more manageable.