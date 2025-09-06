Love Kate Middleton's caramel blonde hair? 5 similar shades you can explore

Suchismita Maity
A warm, sunlit blonde that flatters most skin tones. It adds softness and a healthy shine, perfect for a sun kissed look.
It's a Creamy blonde with subtle golden undertones. And great for those who want dimension without going too light.
It's a natural-looking, muted blonde with beige undertones. Low-maintenance and chic, ideal for everyday elegance.
Rich, golden-brown base with caramel highlights. It works beautifully for brunettes who want to go lighter gradually.
Its a cooler-toned blonde with a touch of sparkle. Perfect if you like a polished, sophisticated vibe.