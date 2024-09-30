Valentino's new designer puts on maximalist Paris ready-to-wear debut

The Associated Press
Alessandro Michele made headlines earlier this year after being named the new creative director of Valentino following his successful reign at Gucci
Throughout his tenure at Gucci, Michele was celebrated for prioritizing his personal vision over the often suffocating codes of heritage houses
His eagerly awaited ready-to-wear show at Paris Fashion Week echoed that defiant spirit
His collection was unveiled in a setting that hinted at a transformation— a living room in flux...
Stools, ladders, and lamps shrouded beneath white blankets evoked a house renovation
The scene, poetic and subdued, perfectly set the stage for a “maximalist-lite” spectacle