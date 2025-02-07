A high-fashion spectacle: Christian Siriano shines at NYFW 2025

Team Indulge
Christian Siriano blended high fashion with automotive elegance at New York Fashion Week, turning the runway into a sleek, stylish spectacle
Sleek lines and bold structures transformed into feminine, high-glamour silhouettes
A fusion of structured blazers, flowing silks, glossy cropped jackets, and wide-leg trousers redefined power dressing
Siriano fully embraced the liquid metal fabric for his Fall/Winter 2025 collection
From actors to TV personalities, the front row was filled with A-list supporters cheering on Siriano’s bold vision
Singer Adam Lambert made a stylish entrance at the show, wearing a dark brown long-line blazer coat
Siriano also raised funds for LA wildfire relief, donating proceeds from ticket sales to help those in need