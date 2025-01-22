Highlights from Louis Vuitton’s F/W 2025-26 Collection at Paris Fashion Week

Team Indulge
The heart of the Louvre dazzled as Louis Vuitton unveiled its Fall/Winter 2025-26 Collection during Paris Fashion Week.
This season, Pharrell Williams teamed up with Nigo, the creative force behind Kenzo, another LVMH brand, for a wrapped-up dive into Japanese and street aesthetics.
The collaboration sought to create a seamless fusion of Eastern and Western influences.
The streetwear-focused collection, a striking blend of cultures and styles, featured cherry blossom motifs embellishing embroidered varsity jackets.
Accessories took center stage, with Speedy bags reimagined in fresh colorways, including Sakura-pink.
The partnership between Pharrell and Nigo was described in program notes as “a symbiosis between an archivist and a point of reference.”
The transformation of the Louvre’s oldest courtyard, the Cour Carrée, into a futuristic runway, added an extra layer of grandeur.
Large, glass-fronted boxes surrounding the circular stage lit up during the finale, unveiling archival Louis Vuitton pieces.