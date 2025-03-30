EXCLUSIVE: What's designer Anamika Khanna's go-to bag?

Sharmistha Ghosal
Anamika Khanna's AK|OK showcased their new collection Silver Collar at LFW X FDCI with Ananya Panday turning showstopper. She also spoke with Indulge on the sidelines.
Five Make-up essentials you cant live without?
Keep it simple, fresh, and clean. Don’t forget your eye brows and contour.
What’s your go-to bag style?
Anything as long as its not too flashy, structured or slouchy.
One thing that’s always in your bag?
My Namokar Mantra
Favourite outfit you keep coming back to?
White Kurta
Secret to your stunning hourglass figure
I'm vegan and gluten free
Comfort Food Craving
As long as it sustains me and gives me energy, I'm fine.
Which celebrity nails the best-dressed look?
Sonam Kapoor