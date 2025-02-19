These celebrity perfumes will transform your summer

Atreyee Poddar
Kylie Jenner's Cosmic 2.0 is the perfect blend of playful and sophisticated. Its fruity-floral notes are light enough for daytime but have a touch of warmth that makes it perfect for summer nights.
For a more grounded summer scent, try Billie Eilish’s Your Turn. The ginger, peach, and sandalwood blend is warm and inviting, yet still fresh enough for hot days. It's a unique and effortlessly cool fragrance.
Make a statement with Rihanna’s Fenty Parfum. This isn't your typical floral – the magnolia and rose are amped up with musk and tangerine for a bold and unforgettable scent. It's as confident and captivating as Rihanna herself.
For a gourmand twist, try Sabrina Carpenter’s Sweet Tooth. This marshmallow and vanilla dream is surprisingly refreshing, with hints of citrus and spice to keep it from being too heavy. It's a sweet treat without the calories!
Ariana Grande’s Cherry Eclipse is a flirty and fun fragrance. The juicy cherry and honeysuckle notes are balanced by a creamy marshmallow and musk base. It's the perfect scent for a summer romance.