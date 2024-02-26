Glimpses from Armani's Fall-Winter collection at MFW 2024

Team Indulge
Armani’s floral-themed Fall collection combined nature, Asian influences, and classic tailoring
Evening wear shone with a touch of sparkle, inspired by fireflies
Daytime looks featured relaxed jackets, textured trousers, and pretty floral accents
The collection was previewed on the last day of Milan Fashion Week on Sunday
Unstructured jackets and textured trousers met floral accents
Armani (90) said that he finds fashion challenging but loves flowers and aims to surprise at future shows