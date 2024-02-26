Glimpses from Armani's Fall-Winter collection at MFW 2024

Team Indulge

Armani’s floral-themed Fall collection combined nature, Asian influences, and classic tailoring

AP

Evening wear shone with a touch of sparkle, inspired by fireflies

AP

Daytime looks featured relaxed jackets, textured trousers, and pretty floral accents

AP

The collection was previewed on the last day of Milan Fashion Week on Sunday

AP

Unstructured jackets and textured trousers met floral accents

AP

Armani (90) said that he finds fashion challenging but loves flowers and aims to surprise at future shows

AP