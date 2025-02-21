Neora’s new sustainable edit Loop has structured silhouettes

Atreyee Poddar
Sustainable clothing label Neora’s designer Neha Mehra decodes the trends for Casual and semi-formal wear this year
Casual and semi formal wear are embracing a palette that balances earthy tones with vibrant hues.
Colours like sage green and mocha mousse are gaining popularity, offering a grounded yet sophisticated look.
Simultaneously, bold shades such as cobalt blue and powder pink are making statements, adding a lively touch to ensembles.
Silhouettes are evolving towards more relaxed and oversized fits, providing comfort without compromising style.
Oversized shirts, wide-leg trousers, or utility jackets, and matching sets are gaining popularity, offering coordinated and cozy yet polished looks suitable for various occasions.