Couturier Vivek Karunakaran’s new edit 'Idam' is an ode to Chennai

Sharmistha Ghosal
The collection is deeply personal, serving as an ode to Vivek Karunakaran's home city and the cultural influences that shaped him, especially as his label celebrates 18 years.
The collection reimagines traditional South Indian elements, like the wisdom of Thirukkurals and Madras checks, into contemporary menswear silhouettes such as structured jackets, fluid palazzos, and draped kurtas.
The collection utilises high-quality fabrics like silk organza, taffeta, linen, and Egyptian cotton, coupled with intricate embroidery reflecting ancient scriptures and temple carvings, including the prominent jasmine flower motif.
The colour palette, featuring ecru, vanilla, scarlet, and crimson, is designed to create a bridge between the past and present, giving the outfits a sacred and timeless vibe.
Idam deconstructs and reimagines traditional garments like veshtis and Madras checks, transforming them into modern, wearable pieces while still honouring their cultural roots.