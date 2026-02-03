Why brides are picking these flat sandals over expensive silk stilettos

Srushti Kulkarni
What was once the ultimate ugly-cool errand shoe has been promoted to the aisle. Bridal Birkenstocks are having a major fashion moment, thanks to the collaboration with designer Danielle Frankel.
Danielle didn’t just slap a white strap on a regular sandal. The brand's limited-edition bridal shoe collection, featuring white satin, hand-applied pearls and intricate lace, is available from February 12.
Shop from an edit of four Birkenstock classics, two custom Danielle Frankel creations and a buckle-less version of the signature Arizona sandal with a hidden closure and clean look.
Why is it going viral? Unlike an expensive pair of silk stilettos that will likely sit in a box, bridal Birkenstocks are wearable after the wedding, carrying special memories into daily lives.