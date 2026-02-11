Designer Jonathan Anderson brings back the royal medallion motif for VDay

Srushti Kulkarni
Jonathan Anderson's new line for summer 2026, which focuses on romantic symbolism and archival revivals, is inspired by the Medallion chair, a symbol of the House since 1947.
Echoing the Louis XVI style, this seal, crowned with its delicate bow, is featured on ready-to-wear pieces through buttons and embroidery, affirming its subtly noble character.
The medallion was reimagined alongside other archival references, such as the revolution flowers print and doves and roses sketches. It is also transformed into a belt buckle, topped with a textured bow.
It can also be found on a silk scarf in a palette of blue and white, Lady Dior and Dior Book Tote bags, loafers and sandals to even jewellery and accessories.