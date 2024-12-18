9 must-have fashion and accessories for 2025

Team Indulge
AK-OK Beaded Treasure Bangle: A statement piece that adds an elegant touch to any outfit
Priced at Rs 14,000. Available online.
Amit Aggarwal metallic moulded ruffle top & metallic micro-pleated skirt
This futuristic duo combines metallic hues with sculptural shapes for a bold look
Price on request. Available online.
Aprajita Toor x Sherry Shroff Rebel Janes Pearl
A delicate yet edgy pearl design perfect for adding a twist to your jewelry collection
Priced at Rs 8,999. Available online.
Isharya Bow Spiked Necklace
A playful and fierce addition to your accessories, featuring sharp spikes and a charming bow
Priced at Rs 2,999. Available online.
Saaksha & Kinni Remi Dress
A stylish, elegant dress that exudes contemporary sophistication for any occasion
Priced at Rs 25,000. Available online.
Vandals Green Emerald Bangle
A luxurious bangle that brings a pop of color and charm with its deep emerald hue
Price on request. Available online.
Fizzy Goblet Ice Age Sliders
Comfortable and chic, these sliders combine fun designs with everyday comfort
Priced at Rs 3,890. Available online.
Westside Home Gold Christmas Tree Decorative Item
Add some festive glamour with this gold decorative tree, perfect for your holiday décor
Priced at Rs 1,499. Available online.
Mellowdrama Olive Green Sweatshirt and Skirt Combo
A cozy yet chic combination of sweatshirt and skirt in olive green, ideal for casual days with a stylish twist
Price on request. Available online.