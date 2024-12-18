Fashion in 2024: Bold experiments, Y2K comeback & sustainable trends

Team Indulge
Victoria’s Secret fashion show returns
After a five-year hiatus, the iconic show returned with a more inclusive lineup, celebrating modern femininity and empowerment.
Charli XCX and Brat Energy
Charli XCX brought "brat energy" into the spotlight, with brat green becoming the colour of 2024, influencing fans and designers alike. Her bold, rebellious style and fearless fashion choices catapulted this vibrant shade into the spotlight, with Charli often rocking the electric hue on stage and in her music videos.
2024 Olympics as a fashion runway
The Paris Olympics saw athletes strutting high-fashion collaborations, turning the Games into a global style event with designers like Balmain and Givenchy.
Troye Sivan x GAP
Troye Sivan's 90s-inspired GAP collab fused fashion, music, and dance, embracing self-expression and nostalgia.
Kim Kardashian channels Indian elegance
Kim Kardashian surprised fans in Manish Malhotra at the Radhika-Anant wedding, blending Western glamour with traditional Indian couture.
The Barbie influence
2024 was the year of Barbie, with pink and playful fashion dominating collections by Anita Dongre and red-carpet moments like Sara Ali Khan in a Mac Duggal pink bow dress.
Anne Hathaway brings GAP back
Anne Hathaway's chic appearance in a GAP shirt revived interest in the classic brand, proving that timeless fashion can be modern and stylish