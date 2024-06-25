Five ways you can harness the power of colour therapy to affect your mood and health
Team Indulge
Colour therapy, also known as chromotherapy, is an alternative healing practice that uses colours to influence mental and physical well-being.
Bright colours like yellow and orange are often associated with happiness and positivity. These colours can stimulate the brain, boosting serotonin levels and enhancing overall mood.
Cool colours like blue and green are known for their calming effects. These colours can help reduce stress and anxiety by lowering blood pressure and heart rate.
Colors like green and blue are also linked to improved concentration and productivity. They can enhance mental clarity and efficiency, aiding in tasks that require precision and attention to detail.
Shades of blue and lavender can promote better sleep by creating a tranquil environment. These colours can help signal the brain that it’s time to wind down, making it easier to fall asleep.
Colour therapy can also be used to alleviate physical pain. Warm colours like red and orange can stimulate circulation and reduce inflammation, while cool colours like blue can have a soothing effect on pain and discomfort.