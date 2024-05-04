Best Met Gala looks in the last decade (2013 to 2023)

Team Indulge

2013 (Katy Perry)

The 2013 Met Gala theme was Punk and Katy wore a Dolce & Gabbana outfit, from their Italian Fall ready-to-wear collection. 

Taylor Swift (2014)

The theme for the gala was Charles James: Beyond Fashion and this was Taylor’s most famous look so far. She wore a blush-pink, bedazzled outfit by Oscar de la Renta.

Beyonce (2015)

Embracing the theme of China: Through the Looking Glass, Beyonce stunned in a Givenchy Haute Couture.

Kylie Jenner (2016)

The 2016 Met Gala themed around Manus x Machine: Fashion in an Age of Technology and Kylie made her debut with a stunning embellished gown from Balmain.

Selena Gomez (2017)

The 2017 theme was Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art in Between and Selena wore a white gown from Coach, carrying a small purse.

Gigi Hadid (2018)

Styling according to the theme of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, Gigi Hadid donned an angelic gown from Versace.

Zendaya (2019)

For the event's theme of Camp: Notes and Fashion, Zendaya dressed up in a glimmery Cinderella gown by Tommy Hilfiger.

Kendall Jenner (2021)

Kendall wore a sheer Givenchy gown, inspired by Audrey Hepburn’s 1964 gown from the film My Fair Lady, true to the year's theme of America: A Lexicon of Fashion.

Blake Lively (2022)

The 2022 Met gala theme was Glided Glamour and Blake showed up in a stunning copper and turquoise Versace gown that represented The Statue of Liberty.

Dua Lipa (2023)

Honouring the theme, Karl Lagerfeld: A line of Beauty, Dua wore a 1992 white tweed ball gown by Chanel with a woven black trim and a fringe hem.

For more such content visit www.indulgexpress.com