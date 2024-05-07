Met 2024: Florals bloom at fashion's biggest night
Team Indulge
Rapper Nicki Minaj, exuding major modern fairy godmother vibes, walked the iconic Met stairs dressed in a golden yellow minidress with 3D-coloured metallic flowers.
A part of her co-chair duties this year was to slay and Zendaya did not disappoint. The Euphoria actress styled two looks and it was her giant floral hat that got everyone talking.
Zendaya also styled a John Galliano creation based on a 1999 Dior dress which featured 3D embellishments of what appears to be fruit trees.
Indian actress Alia Bhatt ate and left no crumbs with her interpretation of this year's theme — The Garden of Time. Dressed in a custom Sabyasachi sari with a long train, Bhatt exuded sheer elegance.
Keeping his floral showdown subtle, Schitt's Creek actor Dan Levy attended the garden-themed Met Gala in a hand-beaded Loewe suit.
Gigi Hadid this year swiped right on a custom-made Browne piece with 3D yellow roses. Her ensemble, as per media reports, took over 13,500 hours to meticulously assemble.
Demi Moore looked nothing short of divine in this sculptural gown by Harris Reed which featured a giant pink and white flower imagery across. Reportedly, her gown was made using vintage archival wallpaper.
Sydney Sweeney embraced the floral feeling in a Cinderella-esque gown by Miu Miu. Giving her look an edgy twist, the Anyone But You star added black leather gloves.
Isha Ambani, a frequent Met Gala attendee, styled a bespoke hand-embroidered couture sari gown from Indian designer Rahul Mishra.