Why everyone wants the ‘hyper-feminine’ look now

Atreyee Poddar
From pearl-adorned makeup to soft curls and flushed cheeks, the beauty world is leaning into hyper-femininity like never before. Trends like coquette and balletcore—inspired by lace, ribbons, and delicate pastels—are dominating social media, influencing everything from fashion to beauty. But why is there such a strong pull toward ultra-feminine aesthetics?
For years, ‘clean girl’ beauty and effortless minimalism reigned supreme. Now, consumers are rebelling against barely-there makeup in favour of bolder, more romantic looks. Social media has played a major role in this shift, with viral trends romanticising vintage beauty—think rosy cheeks, overlined lips, and softly curled hair.
Fashion cycles often reflect cultural moods, and right now, people are craving softness and escapism. The resurgence of hyper-femininity taps into nostalgia—channeling classic icons like Brigitte Bardot and modern muses like Lana Del Rey. It’s a return to embracing beauty as an indulgence.
Will this trend last? With designers embracing ruffles, bows, and dreamy silhouettes, it’s safe to say femininity is here to stay—at least for now. Whether through makeup or fashion, one thing is clear: beauty is having its most romantic era yet.