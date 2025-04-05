How to sustainably beat the heat?

Atreyee Poddar
Summer wardrobes are no longer just about tank tops and flip-flops. As temperatures soar, comfort is key—and fashion is finally catching up. Enter cooling fabrics: breathable, lightweight, and planet-friendly textiles that don’t just look good, but feel good too. Linen, mul (muslin), and bamboo cotton are leading the way, giving summer style a conscious upgrade.
Linen has always been a summer staple, but its popularity is seeing a major revival. Made from the flax plant, linen is naturally breathable and quick-drying, which makes it perfect for hot and humid climates. Its lived-in, slightly crinkled texture also adds a touch of effortless cool. Celebs and designers are championing linen co-ord sets, oversized shirts, and breezy dresses that marry structure with softness.
Mul (short for muslin) is a summer essential that’s light, airy, and incredibly gentle on the skin. Traditionally used in saris and kurtas, mul is now making a comeback in contemporary silhouettes. Think hand-block printed tunics, tiered midi dresses, and kaftans that feel like second skin. Bonus? It ages beautifully with every wash.
Bamboo cotton blends the best of comfort and sustainability. This super-soft fabric is breathable, moisture-wicking, and even hypoallergenic. Its production is eco-friendly, using less water and energy compared to traditional cotton. With fashion brands moving towards greener choices, bamboo cotton T-shirts, loungewear, and even underwear are becoming hot-weather heroes.
What sets these fabrics apart isn’t just their breathability, but their ability to seamlessly blend comfort with conscious fashion. They move well, wear well, and most importantly, keep you cool through sweaty commutes and weekend brunches alike. Whether it’s a linen blazer, a mul kurta, or a bamboo cotton tee, the message is clear: cool is the new chic.