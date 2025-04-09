The art of personal styling at any age

Gone are the days of dressing ‘appropriately for your age’. The modern woman is embracing leather pants in her 50s, rocking bold prints in her 60s, and pairing sneakers with saris in her 30s. The focus has shifted from fitting in to standing out. Think Neena Gupta in her cute dresses, or Rekha in her eternal Kanjivarams—each one embraces their signature look unapologetically.