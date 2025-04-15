Recession blonde is the it-girl colour that doesn’t break the bank

Atreyee Poddar
If you’ve seen Hailey Bieber sporting softer, subtler blonde hues lately, welcome to the era of ‘recession blonde’ — a hair colour trend that proves low effort can still look ultra chic. Inspired by economic downturns when people cut back on frequent salon visits, this shade is budget-friendly, fuss-free, and surprisingly wearable.
Think natural-looking highlights, sun-kissed tones, and muted golds that grow out gracefully. It's a low-maintenance look that stretches your salon visits without compromising on style.
In a time when inflation is up and priorities are shifting, people are opting for beauty routines that feel practical yet polished. Recession blonde delivers exactly that. It’s a colour that doesn't scream for attention but still elevates your overall vibe—whether you’re on a Zoom call or at Sunday brunch.
Many celebrity colourists are championing the look as the go-to shade for clients who want longevity and ease. The trend is also versatile—it works across skin tones and can be personalised with warmer or cooler undertones depending on your base.
Unlike platinum or icy blondes that require toning every few weeks, recession blonde thrives on a lived-in look. You can go months between appointments, using glosses or colour-safe shampoos to keep it fresh. This low-maintenance blonde is the shade of the season (and your wallet)!