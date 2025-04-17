Sari Belt cues from your favourite celebs to up the ethnic oomph factor

Subhadrika Sen
Wear your sari belt on-spot like Shilpa Shetty pairs this slim leather belt with a statement eye-catching embellishment in the middle- the OG way!
Who says sari belts are only meant for a sari? Slay it with a lehenga as Janhvi Kapoor does it with this heavy-work belt that keeps her dupatta in place.
Go boho-chic like Kiara Advani's quirky beaded belt. These can also be worn with saris draped in dhoti style to level up the fashion statement.
Make heads turn by wearing a corset belt like Taapsee Pannu which makes the sari manageable and gives you a memorable look.