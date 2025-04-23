5 ways to ace airport looks like a fashionista

sakshisuresh.k
Go for co-ord sets or matching sets
They’re not just stylish, they’re chic, comfy, and effortless. Looking put-together has truly never been easier.
Carry a jacket or a blazer
These instantly elevate your look, adding a pleasant power twist to your style. Opt for a versatile piece that effortlessly pairs with multiple outfits.
Don’t forget your accessories
Accessories like caps, beanies, and backpacks are total mood-lifters—stylish, functional, and full of personality.
Sneakers for the win
When it comes to airport style, sneakers are your best travel companion. They’re comfy for long walks, easy to slip on and off at security, and effortlessly stylish.
Travel in confidence
And most importantly, travel with confidence. No matter where you’re headed, it’s your best accessory.