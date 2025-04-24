Discover India’s diversity through traditional sari drapes

Ananya Mehta

India's rich textile heritage is not just in its weaves, but in the way saris are draped—each style telling a story of region, identity, and culture.

Sari drapes of India: A stunning showcase of regional heritage and style

Nivi (Andhra Pradesh/Telangana)

Perhaps the most widely worn style today, the Nivi drape involves neatly pleated fabric tucked at the waist with the pallu draped over the shoulder. It’s elegant, versatile, and timeless.

Bengali (West Bengal)

This drape is recognised by its wide, boxy pleats and the pallu that wraps around both shoulders. Traditionally worn without pleats at the waist, it often features a key ring or flowers tucked into the shoulder pleat.

Instagram @bbpgraphy

Nauvari (Maharashtra)

Also called the 'Kashta drape, the Nauvari uses a nine-yard saree, worn like a dhoti with the pallu over the shoulder—ideal for movement and historically worn by women warriors.

Instagram @sayalimekha_makeupartist

Coorgi (Kodagu, Karnataka)

In this drape, the pleats are tucked at the back, and the pallu comes over the shoulder from behind, often pinned securely—functional and graceful, especially during traditional ceremonies.

Instagram @ashika_rangnath

Madisar (Tamil Nadu)

Worn mainly by Tamil Brahmin women, the Madisar uses a nine-yard saree, wrapped to resemble both a saree and a dhoti, signifying a blend of tradition and ritual.

Also read:How fashion brands extend their identity through perfume
Instagram @beautybeginsbyleimi