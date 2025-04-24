Discover India’s diversity through traditional sari drapes

Ananya Mehta
India's rich textile heritage is not just in its weaves, but in the way saris are draped—each style telling a story of region, identity, and culture.
Perhaps the most widely worn style today, the Nivi drape involves neatly pleated fabric tucked at the waist with the pallu draped over the shoulder. It’s elegant, versatile, and timeless.
This drape is recognised by its wide, boxy pleats and the pallu that wraps around both shoulders. Traditionally worn without pleats at the waist, it often features a key ring or flowers tucked into the shoulder pleat.
Also called the 'Kashta drape, the Nauvari uses a nine-yard saree, worn like a dhoti with the pallu over the shoulder—ideal for movement and historically worn by women warriors.
In this drape, the pleats are tucked at the back, and the pallu comes over the shoulder from behind, often pinned securely—functional and graceful, especially during traditional ceremonies.
Worn mainly by Tamil Brahmin women, the Madisar uses a nine-yard saree, wrapped to resemble both a saree and a dhoti, signifying a blend of tradition and ritual.