Priyanka Chopra's stunning ethnic looks for her brother's wedding

Atreyee Poddar
Priyanka donned a rust orange sleeveless kurti with gold palazzo pants and an embroidered organza dupatta for a pre-wedding function.
She embraced the vibrant Haldi spirit in a yellow embroidered kurti, pleated lehenga skirt, and sequin-embellished dupatta.
Priyanka stunned in a Rahul Mishra floral corset lehenga gown featuring a strapless blouse and a floor-length A-line skirt adorned with resham embroidery, crystals, and sequins.
She shone in a midnight blue Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga embellished with Swarovski crystals, beads, and sequins for the sangeet ceremony.
Priyanka walked her brother down the aisle in a custom turquoise blue Manish Malhotra lehenga with a one-shoulder blouse, lehenga skirt, and matching dupatta.