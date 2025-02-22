Is your fanny pack cool? Let's find out.

Atreyee Poddar
Are you slinging it diagonally? If it’s just strapped around your waist, it’s giving major tourist vibes. Crossbody elevates it, trust. Bonus points if it’s peeking out from under a blazer. Cool points: +1.
Are you using it to define your waist? Cinching it over a dress or sweater? If you're hiding it under a baggy shirt, that’s a fail. Waist definition = instant cool. Cool points: +1.
Is it low on your hips with wide-leg pants? That’s a retro cool move. But if it’s riding high, you might want to rethink. Cool points: +1 if hip hugger.
Is it hidden under an open jacket, strap peeking out? Subtle, edgy, and practical. If it’s just chilling on top of everything, it’s basic. Cool points: +1 if layered.
Leather? Nylon? Are you matching or contrasting textures? If it’s a plain, boring bag, it’s losing points. Material mix = style points. Cool points: +1 if you’re mixing it up.
5 Cool Points: You’re a fanny pack fashion icon.
3-4 Cool Points: You’re on the right track.
0-2 Cool Points: Time for a fanny pack makeover.