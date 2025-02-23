5 times birthday girl Triptii Dimri gave us fashion goals

Subhadrika Sen

Paint it Red!

This bodycon in complete red, statement ear-ring and confidence is all one needs to make head's turn!

Instagram

Floral Fantasy

This deep green and red coloured gown gives the perfect fresh and floral vibe. With minimalist make-up and a stylish way of letting her hair down, Triptii aces the look.

Instagram

Vacay Goals

On a beach vacation this summer? Check out Triptii's floral co-ord set paired with a hat.

Instagram

Classic B&W

One can never go wrong with the classic black and white touch. This gown with a touch of both lends her an elegant and chic look.

Instagram

Ethno-Western Vibes

In this pink on pink ensemble, Triptii styles a western corset as a blouse with a sari.

Instagram
More on Fashion