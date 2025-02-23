5 times birthday girl Triptii Dimri gave us fashion goals

Subhadrika Sen
Paint it Red!
This bodycon in complete red, statement ear-ring and confidence is all one needs to make head's turn!
Floral Fantasy
This deep green and red coloured gown gives the perfect fresh and floral vibe. With minimalist make-up and a stylish way of letting her hair down, Triptii aces the look.
Vacay Goals
On a beach vacation this summer? Check out Triptii's floral co-ord set paired with a hat.
Classic B&W
One can never go wrong with the classic black and white touch. This gown with a touch of both lends her an elegant and chic look.
Ethno-Western Vibes
In this pink on pink ensemble, Triptii styles a western corset as a blouse with a sari.