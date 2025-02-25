Move over Hardik Pandya’s Richard Mille watch; here are the world’s 8 most expensive watches

Ujjainee Roy
Graff Diamonds Hallucination ($55 million)
A kaleidoscopic array of diamonds weighing a total of 110 carats. A team of 30 Graff specialists, including designers, gemologists, and master craftsmen, worked on the piece for several years.
Graff Diamonds The Fascination ($40 million)
The timepiece consists of 152.96 carats of white diamonds with a centre fancy-cut exquisitely rare stone that is a 38.13-carat D Flawless pear-shaped diamond which can be worn as a watch dial in the diamond bracelet or can be taken out and worn as a ring.
Breguet No. 160 ($30 million)
Worth more than $30 million, this 60mm pocket watch features a full perpetual calendar, a jumping hour hand, 23 complications and 823 parts. And it’s aptly named the Marie Antoinette watch.
Chopard 201-Carat Watch ($25 million)
This dazzling Chopard watch contains a whopping 874 diamonds in all. The three largest diamonds, all heart-shaped and ranging in colour from pink to blue to white, swivel apart to reveal the watch face underneath. This 201-carat watch is regarded as the most expensive watch in the world worth $25 million.
Patek Philippe Supercomplication ($24 million)
The Henry Graves Supercomplication timepiece, made by the luxury watchmaker Patek Philippe in 1933 for the banker Henry Graves, was sold at Sotheby’s in Switzerland in 2015. The sale broke the world record for the most expensive watch ever sold at auction, which was previously held by the same watch.
Jacob & Co. Billionaire Watch ($18 million)
The Jacob & Co. Billionaire watch is a diamond-encrusted timepiece that costs over $18 million. Set with emerald-cut diamonds, an 18-karat white gold case and bracelet, a skeletonized dial, and a 72-hour power reserve, this fantastic timepiece took years to make.
Paul Newman’s Rolex Daytona ($17.8 million)
A rare Rolex watch that was owned by the late movie star Paul Newman has some distinct features. The smaller dials on the Paul Newman watch might have block markers instead of lines. They also include crosshairs that intersect at the centre of each smaller dial. The dial also features an Art-Deco-style font for the letters and numbers.
Patek Philippe Ref. 1518 ($11.1 Million)
In late 2016, the stainless steel-cased Patek Philippe ref 1518 sold at a watch auction for just over $11 million. Patek Philippe produced the 1518 model in 1941, making it the first perpetual calendar chronograph wristwatch ever produced in a series