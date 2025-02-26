9 Bollywood actors bringing back the classic moustache look

Rupam Jain
Whether on set or in public appearances, Ranbir Kapoor’s current moustache look has been making waves, showcasing a different side of his style. The look adds a vintage charm to his persona.
Varun Dhawan, often known for his boy-next-door image, is now adopting a tougher look with a thick moustache for his upcoming film. His moustache adds a layer of intensity to his character.
Vicky Kaushal’s moustache enhances his strong on-screen presence, making it a style statement of its own.
Saqib Saleem’s moustache adds a more mature and intense look, suggesting that he is diving into more serious and impactful roles.
Known for his effortless style and willingness to experiment, Saif Ali Khan’s moustache look adds to his charisma and larger-than-life persona.
Joining the list of stars bringing back the 70s-style stache is Akshay Oberoi, whose new look exudes a cool retro charm — an old-school vibe reminiscent of the golden era of Bollywood.
Ali Fazal’s moustache look has been gaining traction. Moving forward, all his upcoming films will feature him in a rough and tough avatar, making his moustache a style statement.
Sikandar Kher’s macho stache has become a signature look, adding an extra edge to his intense roles. He confidently embraces the moustache as part of his brand identity.
Veer Pahariya made his Bollywood debut with Sky Force, and his moustache look was one of the film’s major talking points. Needless to say, he carries it off with style.