Decoding Bella Hadid’s best hair moments

Ujjainee Roy
Soft, effortless waves are every ‘It’ girl’s best last-minute option! The secret to perfecting this look? A large barrel curling tong!
We love a faux bangs moment! Try fake bangs when you really want to switch up your look.
Want natural, beachy curls like Bella? Try curling your hair in small sections and use a finishing spray. Try air-drying for a lived-in feel.
Your best bet for a bad hair day? Dry shampoo and this Bella Hadid-inspired half-up, half-down do!
The snatched bun is great for hectic days! Remember to lightly spray the back of the comb. Use a wax stick and carry a styling creme with you.
Bella Hadid’s old Hollywood do is so easy to achieve! All you need is the right mousse and finishing spray and maybe a touch of voluminizer on the ends!