Four manicure trends you should try if you love quirky nails

Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury
Comic book inspired nail art
For those who love a pop of personality on their fingertips, comic book-inspired nail art is the ultimate statement. Bold outlines, speech bubbles, dot shading, and vibrant primary colours come together to create a playful, retro look straight out of a graphic novel.
Art class, but make it editorial. Abstract mix-and-match designs let each nail stand on its own, creating a playful yet cohesive look through the use of clashing patterns, shapes, and colours. It screams loud and bold.
Remember when everyone was busy trying to get the perfect heart on their magnetic nails? Yes, they're are making a comeback and they’re more mesmerizing than ever.
Using special polish infused with metallic particles, this trend creates a dynamic, velvety effect that shifts and shimmers when exposed to a magnet. The result is a cat-eye or galaxy-like finish that moves with the light, giving your manicure a hypnotic depth.
Some art styles are just not enough. They're too pretty but you get the sense that they're not 'you'. From animal prints to checkerboards, quirky nail art continues to be a favorite for those who want fun at their fingertips.