Four manicure trends you should try if you love quirky nails

Magnetic nails

Remember when everyone was busy trying to get the perfect heart on their magnetic nails? Yes, they're are making a comeback and they’re more mesmerizing than ever.

Using special polish infused with metallic particles, this trend creates a dynamic, velvety effect that shifts and shimmers when exposed to a magnet. The result is a cat-eye or galaxy-like finish that moves with the light, giving your manicure a hypnotic depth.