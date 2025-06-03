Five tattoos that are considered lucky

Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury
In Japanese and Chinese culture, koi fish are celebrated for their perseverance and transformation, symbolizing luck, prosperity, and ambition. Legend says koi swim upstream against strong currents, so they’re often inked by people seeking strength in adversity or hoping for a turn of fate.
A horseshoe pointing upwards is widely seen as a lucky charm. It “catches” the luck so it doesn’t spill out. The symbolism is rooted in old folklore, where iron was believed to ward off evil spirits.
Maneki-neko (lucky cat)
The origin of this one is in Japanese culture. It is believed to bring wealth, good fortune, and protection, especially in business. The tattoo often shows the cat with one paw raised, beckoning success. A raised left paw brings in customers; the right paw invites wealth.
Originating in Hindu & Southeast Asian traditions, the elephant represents strength, wisdom, and protection. But when tattooed with its trunk raised, it’s thought to shower blessings and good luck on the bearer.
This tattoo originates in Celtic & Irish folklore. Each leaf of a four-leaf clover symbolises something different: faith, hope, love, and luck. Because they’re rare in nature, stumbling upon one and tattooing it is seen as a symbol of serendipity and good fortune.